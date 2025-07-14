BYU Star QB Jake Retzlaff Withdrawing from School

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is officially moving on. The standout signal-caller announced Friday he’s withdrawing from school completely rather than entering the transfer portal, ending his time with the Cougars just weeks before the 2024 season kicks off.

“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program,” Retzlaff said in a statement. “BYU has meant more to me than just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally, and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who’s supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I’ve made in Provo will always be a part of me.”

The quarterback’s departure comes with some complicated backstory. Retzlaff was facing a seven-game suspension at BYU for violating the school’s honor code, which prohibits premarital sex. He admitted to the violation after being accused of sexual assault in May as part of a civil suit that was dismissed on June 30.

His exit strategy took an unexpected turn. Initially, many believed BYU would grant Retzlaff his release as a designated student-athlete, allowing him to enter the transfer portal. When that didn’t happen, he opted for the withdrawal route instead.

By bypassing the portal entirely, Retzlaff can simply enroll at a new school.

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake remained tight-lipped about the situation during Big 12 Media Days on July 7.

“First of all, I love Jake Retzlaff,” Sitake said. “We love Jake Retzlaff and appreciate all that he’s done for our program. I think it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first. I think that is his right. I think it is a private matter that he can speak for himself. I am going to give him the opportunity to do that.”

The good news for Retzlaff? He won’t face any suspension at his next destination.

While he’s not officially in the transfer portal, sources tell us several Power Four programs and top Group of Five schools have already expressed interest through his representatives — a perfectly legal workaround in this situation.

The 2023 season showed why teams are interested. In his first year starting for BYU, Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and added another 417 on the ground, accounting for 26 total touchdowns while helping the Cougars to an impressive 11-2 record.

BYU’s championship outlook has taken a hit with his departure. FanDuel has dropped the Cougars’ odds to win the Big 12 from 7-to-1 all the way to 19-to-1.

What’s Next for BYU?

With fall camp just weeks away, the Cougars now face serious questions about their quarterback situation. The team that was expected to contend in the Big 12 suddenly finds itself scrambling to replace its offensive leader before the season opener.