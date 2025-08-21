BYU Turns to Freshman QB Following Jake Retzlaff Departure

BYU is rolling with true freshman Bear Bachmeier as its starting quarterback after Jake Retzlaff left the program, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Bachmeier, who originally signed with Stanford before transferring to BYU in May, won the job over redshirt sophomore McCae Hillstead and redshirt junior Treyson Bourguet during fall camp.

The quarterback competition wasn’t something BYU planned for. It became necessary when Retzlaff suddenly withdrew from school in July after violating the university’s honor code. He was likely facing at least a seven-game suspension for admitting to premarital sex — an admission that came after he was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed in May. That lawsuit was dismissed on June 30.

Retzlaff has since enrolled at Tulane, which thoroughly investigated his background before accepting him.

Bachmeier’s path to BYU wasn’t straightforward either.

The three-star prospect from Murrieta Valley High School (Calif.) initially chose Stanford over powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame. However, he entered the transfer portal after Cardinal coach Troy Taylor was fired.

He’s not the only Bachmeier on BYU’s roster.

His brother Tiger also transferred from Stanford during the spring portal window. Tiger will line up at wide receiver for the Cougars after catching 46 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Cardinal.

Bear will wear No. 47 as he takes the reins of BYU’s offense — a significant responsibility for a true freshman in a program with high expectations.