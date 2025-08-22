Jeremiah Smith Explains Hate for Michigan in Rivalry

Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith might only be a sophomore, but he’s already fully embraced the hatred that defines college football’s most intense rivalry. When Urban Meyer asked what comes to mind about “the team up north,” Smith didn’t mince words.

“Hate ’em,” Smith fired back during an appearance on “The Triple Option.” “With everything in me, I hate ’em.”

The five-star wideout is 0-1 against Michigan after last season’s defeat — a rare disappointment in a freshman campaign that ended with a national championship.

Smith’s introduction to the rivalry came during his recruitment. “I made a mistake. I was wearing dark blue,” he explained. “Coach [Brian] Hartline and Coach Keenan Bailey were like, ‘You can’t wear them colors here.’ And from that day forward, I was like, OK, it’s real.”

That’s when it clicked.

The Wolverines managed to contain Smith in last year’s matchup, limiting the freshman to just five catches for 35 yards. Though he found the end zone, it ranked as one of his quietest performances of an otherwise stellar season. Only twice did the standout receiver post fewer yards in a game.

Despite winning college football’s ultimate prize in January, Smith has made it clear that beating Michigan remains unfinished business. He’s already promised not to lose another rivalry game during his Ohio State career — a bold claim considering the Buckeyes’ current four-game losing streak against their nemesis that dates back to Ryan Day’s first full season as head coach.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith told The Athletic earlier this offseason. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them.”

Smith has already checked most boxes in what’s shaping up to be a legendary college career. He’s won a national title, established himself as possibly the nation’s best player heading into his sophomore season, and positioned himself as a Heisman Trophy favorite. NFL scouts already project him as a future No. 1 overall pick.

But going winless against Michigan? That would be an unthinkable stain on any Buckeye’s legacy — especially for someone with Smith’s generational talent.