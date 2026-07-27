North Carolina Places GM Michael Lombardi on Administrative Leave

North Carolina has put general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave. The news came Monday in a university press release from Dean Stoyer, the school’s vice chancellor for communications.

The statement kept things vague, as these things typically do. “As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits,” it read.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the situation stems from a human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee. There’s now a pending investigation, and that’s what triggered the leave.

Lombardi isn’t just any GM. He’s one of the highest-paid in the sport, pulling in $1.5 million annually, and he’s been credited with helping North Carolina land a top-25 recruiting class during the 2026 cycle. He joined the program back in December 2024, right after Bill Belichick took the head coaching job.

The two go way back. Lombardi has worked alongside Belichick at multiple stops throughout his career, including that final Patriots stint in 2016. He’s essentially been Belichick’s personnel guy for years, the evaluator who translates NFL thinking into actual roster construction. Bringing him to Chapel Hill was supposed to give UNC an edge nobody else in the ACC could match: decades of front-office know-how paired with a coach who actually knew how to use it.

Belichick’s rocky first year

Belichick showed up in Chapel Hill with Super Bowl rings, a $50 million contract, and enormous expectations. The idea was simple: bring NFL structure to a program that had been stuck for years. Instead, the Tar Heels finished 4-8, going just 2-6 in ACC play.

Things went sideways fast.

The season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU set the tone early. UNC’s roster, rebuilt with 67 newcomers, never found its footing. The offense had no real identity, and the losses piled up quickly enough that all the “33rd NFL team” talk surrounding Belichick’s hire started to sound hollow. Five of UNC’s losses came by double digits, and the year ended about as poorly as it started, with a 42-19 rivalry loss to NC State.

There were flashes on defense here and there. But nothing close to enough to justify the price tag or the hype that came with it. Belichick’s transition to college football turned out to be far messier than just installing pro-style concepts and letting his name do the recruiting. Roster management, staff turnover, and general instability all played a part.

What started as one of the more interesting experiments in college football wrapped up with UNC facing real questions: about direction, about leadership, and about whether things can actually turn around in Year 2.

What comes next for the roster

Belichick and Lombardi’s approach needs to start showing results, and soon. That first roster overhaul brought in 67 new players, but the pieces simply didn’t fit together. Lombardi’s job now isn’t just adding bodies anymore; it’s finding actual difference-makers, especially up front on both sides of the ball. The addition of Billy Edwards Jr. gives UNC some options at quarterback, though depth and the offensive line remain real concerns heading into camp.

Belichick needs Lombardi functioning as his fixer. This administrative leave complicates that, at least for now.

Looking ahead to 2026

Fall camp starts next month, and there’s real urgency around it. Belichick brought in Bobby Petrino to rebuild an offense that finished near the bottom of the ACC last season, and the hope is that having multiple quarterback options will finally bring some stability to a unit that desperately needs it.

The roster overhaul continued into this offseason too. UNC added 60 new players through a combination of the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Improvement along the offensive and defensive lines, along with more explosive plays, remains the priority. Belichick’s first year generated plenty of headlines but not many wins, which makes this second season something of a referendum on whether his approach can actually work at the college level.

The Tar Heels open the season on Aug. 29 against TCU, and it’s not a normal season opener. The game takes place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, marking the program’s first game outside the United States. It’s a chance to reset the narrative, or, depending on how it goes, add even more pressure to an already scrutinized program.

From there, the schedule doesn’t get easier. UNC travels to Clemson in Week 4, hosts national title contender Notre Dame in Week 6, and closes out a brutal stretch with a Halloween matchup against Miami at Kenan Stadium.