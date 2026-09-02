Notre Dame to Honor Lou Holtz with Helmet Decal in 2026 Season

Notre Dame’s gold helmets are getting a little extra shine in 2026. The Fighting Irish are adding a “LOU” sticker to honor Lou Holtz, the coach who last brought a national title to South Bend.

Holtz died in March at 89. He’s one of the most recognizable names in college football history, and this tribute feels overdue for a guy who built Notre Dame back into a powerhouse.

He coached the Irish for 11 seasons, from 1986 through 1996. His record there: 100-30-2. That stretch turned Notre Dame back into the sport’s premier brand, something the program hadn’t been in years.

1988 was the peak. Notre Dame went 12-0, took down No. 1 Miami in the “Catholics vs. Convicts” game everyone still talks about, then rolled past West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl. That gave the school its 11th claimed national championship.

The next year, Notre Dame won its first 12 games again. That stretched the team’s winning streak to 23 games. Holtz’s squads stayed in the national title conversation practically every year he was there.

His teams played the way he talked: tough, disciplined, and never lacking confidence.

The Holtz Legacy Runs Deeper Than Wins

Holtz is the reason that “Play Like A Champion Today” sign hangs at the bottom of the tunnel steps inside Notre Dame Stadium. He’s also why Irish jerseys have never had names on the back. And his pregame speeches? Still talked about like folklore around the program.

Notre Dame was only one stop on a much longer road for Holtz. He finished with 249 career wins across William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He’s still the only coach in history to take six different programs to bowl games. That’s not luck. That’s a guy who knew how to get teams to believe in themselves no matter the zip code.

Holtz got inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in 2008.

After coaching, he moved into television and kept the same energy going. Same humor, same sharp opinions, same unmistakable voice. Plenty of younger fans who never saw his Notre Dame teams play still grew up knowing exactly who he was and how much he loved the Irish.

What The Decal Actually Looks Like

It’s a small, circular sticker in black and white, showing the “L” hand signal Holtz was known for. It’ll sit on the back of the helmets, tucked in among one of the most recognizable uniforms in the sport.

The sticker itself is tiny. What it represents isn’t.

Every Notre Dame player who takes the field this fall will be carrying a piece of program history on his helmet, a small reminder of the standard Holtz set and the level he pushed Notre Dame back to.

No. 4 Notre Dame opens the season Sunday night against Wisconsin, and they’re doing it somewhere different: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.