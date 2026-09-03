UNC GM Michael Lombardi Resigns Amid Investigation

Michael Lombardi is out at North Carolina. The school announced his resignation on Thursday, closing a chapter that started with big money and even bigger expectations under Bill Belichick.

Lombardi had been on paid administrative leave since July 27. That leave, according to ESPN, came after a human resources complaint from a former UNC front office employee. The investigation into what actually happened isn’t going away just because Lombardi is.

“The University will continue its ongoing investigation and will consider all appropriate corrective actions responsive to the information it learns,” North Carolina said in a statement.

That’s a pretty clear signal: resignation or not, UNC still wants answers.

From NFL Circles to College Football’s Highest-Paid GM

Lombardi didn’t come up through college football. He built his reputation over decades in the NFL, and when Belichick took over at North Carolina, Lombardi became one of his most trusted lieutenants.

The price tag reflected that trust. At more than $1.5 million, Lombardi was the highest-paid general manager anywhere in college football, a number that turned heads well outside Chapel Hill.

Results on the field were mixed, at best, early on. The Tar Heels stumbled to a 4-8 record in their first season under this new-look front office, hardly the splash Belichick’s arrival was supposed to deliver.

Still, there were signs of progress. North Carolina landed the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation, a notable jump for a program trying to rebuild its identity. Then, in Week 0, the Tar Heels went out and beat TCU 15-10, an upset that briefly quieted some of the doubters.

None of that ended up mattering once the HR complaint surfaced.

Lombardi’s Exit and His Lawyer’s Pushback

In his own statement, Lombardi framed the move as being about the team, not himself.

“I want to thank Chancellor Roberts and Bill Belichick for the opportunity to serve as the GM of UNC Football. I have decided it’s best for me to resign my position as GM to allow the team to focus on the ’26 season,” Lombardi said.

That’s the official line, anyway. Behind the scenes, things sound a lot messier.

Tom Mars, Lombardi’s attorney, told WRAL on July 31 that Lombardi still hadn’t even been told what he was actually being investigated for. That’s a significant detail. It’s hard to defend yourself against something nobody has explained.

Mars didn’t hold back when addressing how the situation played out publicly.

“[Lombardi] welcomes the opportunity to clear his name, which has already been sullied by baseless statements and innuendo on social media,” Mars said. “Michael would ask that people have the decency to let the process run its course before jumping to any conclusions about the nature of the investigation or whether there’s any merit to whatever has been alleged.”

Whether that request gets honored is another story entirely; college football’s rumor mill doesn’t usually wait for due process.

What Comes Next for North Carolina

Belichick now has to navigate the fallout without the man who was supposed to be handling the front-office side of things. That’s not a small loss operationally, even if the roster-building work for this season is largely finished.

North Carolina opens its season at home against ETSU on Sept. 12. The Tar Heels will take the field for that game with a very different front office than the one that built the roster in the first place.