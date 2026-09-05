LSU Excludes Former NFL Players From Roster Amid SEC Legal Dispute

LSU left Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris off its roster for Saturday night’s season opener against Clemson. CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello confirmed the news. The timing is notable: this comes just one day after a Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction that would have actually cleared LSU to play both players.

So why sit them anyway? Despite winning in court on Thursday, the SEC isn’t backing down. The conference is still fighting to keep former professional players out of college football, and LSU seems to be playing it safe for now. The Tigers could still add Wright and Harris to the roster later this season, but Saturday clearly wasn’t the night to test that theory.

Here’s where things get messy. The SEC filed its own lawsuit against LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday, and it landed in federal court. The conference wants legal authority to enforce a rule its members already agreed on: a 15-0 vote to ban players with professional experience from returning to college football. That ban isn’t just symbolic, either. SEC members have discussed real consequences for violators, including forfeiting games.

Both Harris and Wright used up their college eligibility at Ole Miss under the rules that were in place at the end of the 2025-26 season. After that, Harris spent time with the Saints, while Wright bounced between the Eagles and Browns.

Everything changed when other former college players started winning legal battles for a fifth season of eligibility under new NCAA rules. Kiffin saw an opening and went after it, trying to bring in Wright, Harris, and other players with recent NFL ties. That move didn’t sit well with a lot of people across the SEC’s footprint.

Multiple state attorneys general got involved.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was especially vocal, telling SEC member schools to take action themselves if LSU actually suits up former professional athletes. Carr said the conference needs to use “all measures available,” and he specifically mentioned suspension or expulsion as options on the table.

Meanwhile, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion either. With so much uncertainty swirling around who LSU might actually field on Saturday, Swinney went after the whole situation directly. He called the concept “embarrassing” on Tuesday, blasting the idea of NFL players returning to college football.

As it turns out, Swinney doesn’t have to worry about it. Thanks to LSU’s decision to hold both players out, he won’t be facing any former professionals when his Clemson squad kicks off Week 1 against the Tigers.