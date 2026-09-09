MAC Asks CFP to Reconsider Western Michigan’s Loss to Michigan

The MAC isn’t letting this one go quietly.

Days after Western Michigan’s controversial Hail Mary loss at Michigan, the conference is pushing back hard. The MAC has formally asked both the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff to treat Western Michigan as the actual winner of that game when it comes time to evaluate and rank teams this postseason.

Yes, really. Western Michigan lost 13-12 in Ann Arbor. But the MAC says there’s enough evidence now to argue the Big Ten botched replay protocol on the final play, and that the CFP selection committee should factor that in.

The league’s statement, credited to commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, lays out the argument in detail:

“After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remaining on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game. The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining time remaining. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its own replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded. This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol covering this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12-7. As a result, the MAC has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff. The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of respective rankings, evaluation and selection deliberations, and take such corrective action as may be within their authority.”

So what happens now? Nobody really knows yet, including the people who’d have to make that call.

CFP executive director Rich Clark told CBS Sports’ Richard Johnson it’s too early to say how either team will be treated in ranking discussions going forward.

“We would have to bring that to the management committee to give guidance on how that should be considered,” Clark said. “We just got the letter today, so I haven’t even brought it to the management committee yet.”

That management committee is made up of the 10 conference commissioners, Steinbrecher included, plus Notre Dame’s athletic director.

Western Michigan backed its commissioner’s move on Tuesday. School president Russ Kavalhuna didn’t hold back in his own statement.

“Being bitter doesn’t make you better and this should not be mistaken for weakness or agreement,” Kavalhuna said. “We can show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I’ve done both, and I’ll keep doing both.” BREAKING: The MAC is asking the NCAA and CFP to recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner in the Michigan game. MAC now says the replay protocol “was not properly followed” at the end of the game, resulting in another play for Michigan, which won the game on a Hail Mary. https://t.co/YUWOwLerFn— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 8, 2026

The Big Ten isn’t budging, though.

Responding to the MAC’s appeal, the conference pointed right back to its original statement from Saturday night, the one that claimed proper procedures were followed when officials added the second back onto the clock.

“The Big Ten stands by the statement released following the conclusion of the Western Michigan at Michigan game and the determination made by the replay officials,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment on the matter.”

Western Michigan’s coach, meanwhile, sounds like he’s already moved past it.

Lance Taylor isn’t interested in relitigating the final play. He’s focused on his team.

“When I walked into the locker room, the first thing I told them was I’m proud of them, and I love them, and they should hold their head high for what they did last night,” Taylor said. “And they should. And whether you win or lose that game, that does not take away how they played and what they put on full display. And that was evident.”

How the ending actually played out

Taylor made similar comments the day after the loss, when the sting was still fresh. He said Sunday he didn’t want the entire story of the game boiled down to one call, even with plenty of people arguing his team got “shafted” by the officiating crew.

“Gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss on the final play. So a lot of emotion and a physical football game,” Taylor said. “They’re going to come in hurting today, and I think they’re still going to be reeling when they get in. But it’s, again, not what happens to you, but how you respond to it, and I think that’s my message to our staff: ‘What are the things we need to be better at from a coaches standpoint and a players standpoint?’”

Here’s what actually happened in those final seconds. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood threw a pass that sailed out of bounds right as the broadcast clock hit zero. Game over, or so it seemed; Western Michigan had apparently pulled off a 12-7 upset.

Broncos players and coaches sprinted onto the field to celebrate. That’s when officials stepped in and announced the final play was under review.

One second went back on the clock. Michigan got the ball back for one more shot, and Underwood made it count.

He found JJ Buchanan leaping just past the goal line for a 47-yard touchdown, sealing a 13-12 win instead.

The fallout hit the rankings almost immediately. Michigan entered the season at No. 16 in the preseason poll but fell out of the updated AP Top 25 entirely on Tuesday, an odd outcome for a team that technically won.