Five-Star Recruit Dennis Smith Flys High in Houston EYBL

Many of you devoted readers out there have probably never heard of Dennis Smith. After watching the video below, you should be doing all the research you can on him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTszAloPsYg

This dunk was just the tip of the iceberg of a big day for the five-star recruit, who had 29 points, five rebounds, four steals and two dimes in his Team Penny’s game against All-Ohio Red at Houston EYBL last night. The crazy part is that the five-star Smith is a member of the 2016 recruiting class, meaning that he has another year of tearing up the high school circuit before moving onto the college ranks!

Currently at Trinity Christian High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the 6’1″, 173 pound Smith has received offers from a myriad number of schools including Duke, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, Virginia Commonwealth and others.