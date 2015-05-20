Meet Canadian High School Sensation Jamal Murray

Many of you out there have probably never heard of Jamal Murray. He’s a 6’4″, 193 pound shooting guard in the 2016 recruiting class, and may even reclassify.

He is also probably the best Canadian prospect since Andrew Wiggins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBhAo5FdR9o

Simply put, Murray can do it all. He can shoot threes, make shots with a hand in his face, and is great at both driving the lane and creating his own shot. He’s got some work to do in terms of the defensive aspects of his game, but his offensive skills alone have him ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the class of 2016, per 247Sports.

In terms of offers, the young man out of Athlete Institute Basketball Academy in Mono, Ontario has only received one officially, from Wake Forest. However, he did recently visit Kentucky and is on the radars of programs like Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State and others.

Just where he’ll end up either next season or the one after remains to be seen, but Campus Sports will update Murray’s situation as more details become available.

