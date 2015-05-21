F Aric Holman Commits to Mississippi State

Three-star recruit Aric Holman, a 6’9″ power forward out of Kentucky’s Owensboro High School, will sign a letter of intent to play at Mississippi State next season. Steve Jones of the Courier-Journal reported the story.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iREEwpfTnU4

Holman had planned to reclassify to the class of 2016 and play a year at prep school, but now it appears he will head to the collegiate ranks immediately. Holman had also received an offer from Northern Kentucky and averaged 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 blocks on 62.2 percent shooting last season, even making 52.5 percent of his threes. He is a long and athletic big man with a unique skillset, so Bulldogs fans should be excited.

He will head to Starkville in a couple of weeks to start summer school, and he will now be tasked with helping turn around a Mississippi State team that will soon begin its first season under new head coach Ben Howland, formerly of UCLA.

The Bulldogs went 13-19 (6-12 SEC) last season and have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2009, nor the Final Four since 1996.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports