Arizona Wildcats release Star Wars inspired hype video

||

The Arizona Wildcats are changing the hype video game.

Thanks to a new hype video for the football team, we get an incredible mash-up of the college football world and Star Wars. Two very different worlds collide for this piece of greatness.

If you are a fan of the Wildcats, you won’t want to miss this “Bear Down: The Force Awakens” video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMbwVcO7Xcs

