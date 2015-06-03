The Entourage Movie Hits Theaters To Mixed Reviews

The Entourage Movie, a continuation of the hit HBO TV series, comes to theaters today with much anticipation. Fans of the show will be buying tickets to watch movie star Vincent Chase and his bros ransack through Hollywood.

The previews demonstrate how director Doug Ellin has challenged himself – how many famous people can fit into an hour and 45 minutes?

While the main cast is the same from the TV show, not including many A-listers, the film includes appearances from the following:

Billy Bob Thornton

Ronda Rousey

Kid Cudi

Piers Morgan

Mark Cuban

Thierry Henry

T.I.

Pharrell

Rob Gronkowski

Russell Wilson

Gary Busey

Baron Davis

Bob Saget

Clay Matthews

Jon Favreau

Mike Tyson

Liam Neeson

David Spade

Warren Buffet

Jessica Alba

Common

Tom Brady

Matt Lauer

George Takei

And of course, Mark Wahlberg

You are probably thinking to yourself… With this many guest appearances, is this actually a movie or just the Entourage bros partying with a bunch of naked women and famous people? And does it even matter? Diligent fans of the show may be hoping for nothing less, while film critics may have wrongly been expecting a more substantive plot.

The Entourage movie has created a noticeable discrepancy between the views of average viewers and film critics. Entourage has gotten an alarming 32% support of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a metascore of 38/100 on IMDB. To put that into perspective, that’s the same rating for cheap horror movie Poltergeist, far less than San Andreas, Tomorrowland, and less than half the score of Pitch Perfect 2 (don’t worry, Aloha is still worse).

While film critics probably knew they were not about to watch an insightful portrayal of societal issues, they were still thoroughly disappointed with what they got. Check out some of these tough reviews –

Rob Harvilla of Deadspin wrote:

If you think you’ll like this movie, you probably will; if you think you’ll despise it, you definitely will. Those in the latter camp will likely have more fun, really: Entourage endures as a witless whetstone on which to grind the axe of your superior taste, a bizarre and not-ineffective combination of winsome and loathsome.

A.A. Dowd of A.V. Club was even harsher:

The bad news is that Vince and the bros have to sustain their “appeal” for an unbroken 104 minutes—a veritable eternity for these one-dimensional sitcom Neanderthals.

Andrew Barker of Variety even figured out Ellin’s formula:

For Doug Ellin’s cineplex expansion of his HBO series “Entourage,” the writer-director finds a novel solution: Simply offer up an average episode, and inflate it to feature length with twice as many boobs and celebrity cameos as usual, to the point that the film might as well be called “Boobs and Famous People: The Movie.”

Despite all the critical hyperbole, the average viewer has really enjoyed Entourage. 82 percent of the audience liked Entourage on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film has an 8.3/10 rating on IMDB. As many critics point out, most big fans of the show know exactly what they are getting and are happy to see Vinnie and the boys exchange one-liners with celebrities and swimsuit models.

Arguably, critics & audience saw exactly the same qualities in #Entourage; just disagree on whether they like them. https://t.co/AwinjeuIvd — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 3, 2015

Entourage, both the TV series and the movie, was never really meant to be taken seriously. Critics often disagree with the average audience and that’s ok (explains how American Sniper was not a serious contender in the Oscars even though it was by far the highest grossing movie of 2014). If you like the Entourage series, go ahead and see the movie – you’ll probably enjoy it. If you never watched or didn’t like the show, you should probably skip the movie, unless you want to hate-watch and write another scathing review.