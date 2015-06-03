Video: C.C. Sabathia shows off insane sneaker collection

New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, who is also a member of Team Jordan, has one of the most incredible sneaker collections you will ever see.

For a segment with 60 minutes that airs on Showtime Wednesday night at 9 p.m., Sabathia gives a personal tour and up-close look at his insane collection that will have sneakerheads everywhere drooling.

Sabathia’s collection is worth “well into the six-figures,” he states.

The shoe collection includes hundreds of pairs of sneakers that are on display through glass cases. The show room even has some couches and TVs, so there is unlimited entertainment when you want to take the long tour of Sabathia’s footwear.

Check out a preview of the segment below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kf_DMR–cs&feature=youtu.be

