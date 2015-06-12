Colorado State’s Rashard Higgins will likely enter 2016 draft

One of the best wide receivers in the nation is a player who many college fans may not know by name. That player is Colorado State Rams junior wideout Rashard Higgins.

Last season, Higgins was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and received All-American honors.

However, playing in the Mountain West and with a team like the Rams that does not receive as much national attention, Higgins has been able to relatively fly under the radar.

Higgins will be looking to change that in 2015, but it won’t be easy.

According to Sports on Earth’s Matt Brown, Higgins will likely leave school following the season to enter the 2016 NFL Draft.

Higgins has his work cut out for him if he wants to duplicate the 96 catches for 1,750 yards and 17 touchdowns that he accumulated in just 11 games last season. This year, Higgins will be with a new coach and new quarterback, after Jim McElwain left for the Florida Gators and Garrett Grayson left for the NFL.

Despite the uphill battle, Higgins has the skillset to continue impressing and he could become a household name by the end of the season. Even if he doesn’t duplicate those numbers, he has a great opportunity to prove to teams around the NFL that last year was not just a flash in the pan.

It says a lot that Higgins is mentioned as the third-ranked wide receiver in college football, behind only Ole Miss’ Laquon Treadwell and Pittsburgh’s Tyler Boyd.

But what else would you expect from a man nicknamed “Hollywood”?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3wYe8M7fF0

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports