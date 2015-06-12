UFC 188 weigh-in video

On Saturday night, UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be defending his title against interim champion Fabricio Werdum in a title unification bout which serves as the main event of UFC 188 at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the co-main event, two of the top lightweights in the world — Gilbert Melendez and Eddie Alvarez — go toe-to-toe in a bout that will put one man right back in the title mix.

Before Saturday night’s pay-per-view can take place, all participants must step onto the scale to make their fights official.

You can watch Friday night’s official weigh-ins in the video below beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH0p9OehA-M

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum for unified heavyweight title

Eddie Alvarez vs. Gilbert Melendez

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nate Marquardt

Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rosa

Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Chico Camus vs. Henry Cejudo

Drew Dober vs. Efrain Escudero

Alejandro Perez vs. Patrick Williams

Johnny Case vs. Francisco Trevino

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Augusto Montano vs. Cathal Pendred

Gabriel Benitez vs. Clay Collard

