UFC 188 weigh-in video

On Saturday night, UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be defending his title against interim champion Fabricio Werdum in a title unification bout which serves as the main event of UFC 188 at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.
In the co-main event, two of the top lightweights in the world — Gilbert Melendez and Eddie Alvarez — go toe-to-toe in a bout that will put one man right back in the title mix.
Before Saturday night’s pay-per-view can take place, all participants must step onto the scale to make their fights official.
You can watch Friday night’s official weigh-ins in the video below beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH0p9OehA-M
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum for unified heavyweight title
Eddie Alvarez vs. Gilbert Melendez
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nate Marquardt
Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rosa
Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)
Chico Camus vs. Henry Cejudo
Drew Dober vs. Efrain Escudero
Alejandro Perez vs. Patrick Williams
Johnny Case vs. Francisco Trevino
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)
Augusto Montano vs. Cathal Pendred
Gabriel Benitez vs. Clay Collard
