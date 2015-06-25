Orlando Magic select Mario Hezonja with No. 5 pick

The international players are beginning to fly off of the board.

After the New York Knicks selected Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected 20-year-old Croatian winger Mario Hezonja.

The Orlando Magic will select Mario Hezonja with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft, league sources tell Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2015

Hezonga, who has been nicknamed “Mario Hezonja,” certainly isn’t lacking in confidence.

“If I was in college, I’d probably be the No. 1 pick,” he told Bleacher Report back in January.

Hezonja also believes he can be the European Kobe Bryant.

“Mario is the only kid in the draft who actually believes he can beat Kobe Bryant one-on-one,” said general manager for Croatian champions Cedevita Zagreb Matej Mamic, Bleacher Report added.

The Magic will hope he can live up to those expectations.

