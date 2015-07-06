Texas A&M fan creates impressive hype video

Are you excited for the 2015 college football season? Well, if you weren’t before, you definitely will be after seeing this impressive hype video that was created by a fan — especially if you are a fan of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Check out the unofficial hype video for Texas A&M below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x55AWJ6wgM&feature=youtu.be

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports