Four-star PG Payton Pritchard de-commits from Oklahoma

Class of 2016 four-star point guard Payton Pritchard, out of Oregon’s West Linn High School, near Portland, has de-committed from Oklahoma and will re-open his recruitment. Scott Phillips of NBC Sports’ College Basketball Talk reported the change in Pritchard’s decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsA6bXDw48g

Pritchard is ranked No. 46 in the Class of 2016 by Rivals and is known for being an excellent scoring point guard with a three-point shot that borders on deadly. He would have been a solid fit in the system of Sooners head coach Lon Kruger, but now it seems that Pritchard wants to see what other schools have to offer.

That shouldn’t be a problem at all, considering how he received offers from a great number of schools on top of Oklahoma including Arizona State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Indiana and Oregon, among others. Pritchard had also drawn interest from Louisville, Michigan State and Virginia.

Pritchard has not given any indication as to which schools are currently on his mind, but Campus Sports will update his decision as more information becomes available.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports