Best and Worst Super Bowl 50 Commercials

While most people watch the Super Bowl for the game being played on the field, there are plenty of people who watch for the commercials.

Companies throw the book at networks to air an ad during the biggest game of the year, and that usually means they produce some really great commercials.

Unfortunately, there are those that try to produce great ads, but only fall flat on their face.

Super Bowl 50 had a mix of both, so let’s look at the best and worst commercials from the game, starting with the best.