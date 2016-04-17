Video: Christian McCaffrey throws out first pitch at little league

Stanford Cardinal star running back Christian McCaffrey gave a little back to the Palo Alto community yesterday as he threw out the first pitch at opening day of the Palo Alto Little League.

Check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWAkjvbGZi0

This was an excellent gesture not only on the part of McCaffrey, but that of Stanford itself. Cardinal football is highly popular in Palo Alto and given how McCaffrey was a Heisman finalist in 2015, racking up yards in practically every way possible, there was really no one better who could have taken part in yesterday’s festivities.

To give a better idea, here are McCaffrey’s stats from last season: 2,019 rush yards with eight touchdowns, 45 catches for 645 yards and three scores, and 37 kickoff returns for 1,070 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey also completed two of three pass attempts for 39 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so there’s no doubt fans are excited to see what he will do in 2016.

And McCaffrey can now count the Palo Alto Little League among his fans.

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to YouTube