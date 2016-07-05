Conor McGregor edited sparring video, claims ex-boxing champ Chris van Heerden

Recently, UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor released a video that showed a sparring session with former IBO and IBF welterweight boxing champion Chris van Heerden.

The video was used to highlight some of the improvement in McGregor’s standout, as he prepares for a rematch with the rangy Nate Diaz, who defeated McGregor earlier this year, at UFC 202. Unfortunately for McGregor, van Heerden was not too pleased with the video, which he claims was heavily edited to make the Irishman look good.

The ex-boxing champ took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the sparring video.

“When you have to Cut & Edit a video clip to putting pieces together to look Good It show me your Real Character #ISleepPeaceful #DoYou?” van Heerden wrote in a since deleted tweet.

The video was released by McGregor’s camp under the name “This is The Mac Life.”

You can watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pY5c-LPKDi8

Even in the edited cut, McGregor isn’t looking like a world beater by any stretch of the imagination. So if that was the best cut they could make for the featherweight title holder, does it spell even more trouble for his rematch with Diaz?

Only time will tell, but it certainly isn’t a good look to be put on blast for making yourself look good at the expense of others.

