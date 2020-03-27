Tom Brady Will Not Retire as a Patriot

During the 2019-2020 NFL season, all anyone could talk about were the Kansas City Chiefs and where Tom Brady would end up once he reached free agency at the end of the year. Some fans assumed Brady would finish out his 20-year career where he started it, in New England with the Patriots. He would sign for one or two more years and then retire. But others saw Brady leaving to go play for another franchise that was in need of a quarterback. Those who thought Brady would leave were right. On March 17, 2020, it was announced that Brady would be the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who Had Offers on the Table?

As NBC Sports reported the 49ers were the top pick of where Brady would go since he grew up as a fan of the team. The other team that was rumored to make Brady an offer was the Raiders. With their new stadium in Las Vegas opening this upcoming season, it was thought they would want a big name to draw people to games. However, the team said they were confident in their quarterback and would not be making an offer. We now know that New England made Brady an offer before officially releasing him to the trade market. The offer is said to have been a one-year deal for $13.5 million, which is less than Brady made last season.

Why Did He Leave?

Now that the two-year $50 million deal with Tampa has been done various sources are reporting that this wasn’t the first time Brady was up for a trade deal. In 2017 there was an offer made to the 49ers to have Brady as their quarterback but San Fransico decided to take Jimmy Garoppolo instead. Knowing that he had been up for trade Brady was looking for a change of scenery. It was also rumored that head coach Bill Belichick and Brady were no longer agreeing with each other on and off the field.

Part of the Tampa deal is said to give Brady more control on the field and off.

“Control of roster, making decisions on the play-calling… if he wants control Bruce Arians is the guy he should match up with.” Dianna Russini said on ESPN Get Up.

Bruce Arians is a coach known for letting his quarterbacks taking a big decision-making role when it comes to his teams. This seems to have appealed to Brady and helped make the deal happen.

What Does This Mean for Tampa Bay?

Sports Illustrated has predicted that Tampa Bay will fair better this year than New England, not only because of their new accusation but because they have a strong team backing Brady up. Some of this is also attributed to the Patriots facing tougher contenders throughout the regular season. Unfortunately for fans, the Bucs do not play the Patriots this year.

Tampa is looking for a championship after several consecutive losing seasons. By signing a veteran quarterback Tampa Bay could be setting themselves up for there first winning season in over a decade. It will come down to how well Brady meshes with the rest of the Buccaneers and how the coaching staff handles their decisions along with Brady’s.