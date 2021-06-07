This year’s biggest summer football competition is around the corner. Euro 2020 (forget about the fact that it will be played in 2021) is going to be a platform for European nations to prove themselves once again. For bookies and bettors of football games, this is an opportunity to make money. One of which is being able to correctly predict the top goalscorer for this year’s tournament.

Considering how many top strikers are in top form in the just-concluded European club football season, the race for top goalscorer for this tournament is going to be a tight one. But who will come out on top? What are their odds on Neteller betting sites? What are their recent stats? Who should you put your money on? These and many more are fully previewed here before the tournament begins on June 11th till July 13th when the final will be played at Wembley, in London.

So let’s begin, shall we?

Raheem Sterling

The England striker may not be a natural number nine, but he can be unplayable on his days. The Manchester City forward has scored an incredible 10 goals in his last 14 appearances for his national team since 2019. Having narrowly lost the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea, Euro 2020 would be a perfect opportunity to win both team and individual laurels.

Serge Gnabry

On his days, Serge Gnabry goal scoring record is one to be proud of. The German International was one of the standout performers for Bayern Munich, during their UEFA Champions League winning run in the 2019/2020 season. The former Arsenal player scored massive goals of 23 in 46 goals, averaging 1 goal in 2 games.

If Serge Gnabry will want to go home with the top goalscorer award, he will need to replicate his top form and hope the German National team reached the final, and even win it eventually.

Karim Benzema

Coming from the back of 30 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid in the season that just ended. Karim Benzema is an obvious contender for the top goalscorer of Euro 2020 despite not playing for the France National team since 2015 following his blackmail row against former French teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema, 33, who is no longer under the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to prove to the world how good a striker is and will be hoping to go home with the top scorer award.

Memphis Depay

Following a stellar performance for Lyon in the just concluded Ligué 1 season, Memphis Depay is in the form of his life. The Dutch International scored 20 league goals in 37 games for Lyon and will be relishing the chance to lead the line for the team in Euro 2020. The former Manchester United forward is currently a transfer subject for the Spanish giant, Barcelona, and will want to impress the potential team of his capability. The 27-year-old is one of the top strikers to look out for.

Antonie Griezemann

Antonie Griezemann might not be having the expected stellar performances at Barcelona, but the former Atletico Madrid striker is still a great contender for Euro 2020 top goalscorer award. The Euro 2016 top goalscorer with 6 goals, will be hoping to show he still got the goals in him.

The 30-year-old French international has scored 35 goals in 89 games. With an expected partnership with Karim Benzema, the Barcelona forward will be having the delight to replicate the form that made him famous in the world of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

At 36, the five-time Ballon D’or winner, and joint top scorer in Euro competition, having scored 9 goals in four tournament attempts, will be hoping to become the highest goal scorer in the competition history.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the Euro defending champion as they face strong opponents against the last competition finalist, and current World Cup holder France, strong Germany National team, and Hungary.

Kylian Mbappe

While the French national team is packed with proven strikers, Kylian Mbappe is one forward France would look up to in terms of goals. Having scored an incredible 42 goals in 47 games in all competition for PSG, the young striker will be hoping to replicate that form at one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

The 22year old French International may not be that prolific for his country, but with six goals in the last fourteen games, who says he can rise to the occasion when it matters?

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is a striker to look out for in this tournament and many bookmakers are already tipping him to clinch the top goalscorer award. Belgium’s record scorer is coming to an incredible form at Inter having scored 30 goals in 44 games.

Belgium’s golden generation is also having favorable opponents in their group. Lukaku is in fine form for his country, with 37 goals in 35 games is expected to score multiple goals against the likes of Denmark, Finland, and Russia.

Harry Kane

The Three Lions captain is a scoring phenomenon, having won three EPL top goal scorers already. He was also the top goal scorer in the 2018 World Cup guiding his team to a fourth-place finish.

The 27-year-old striker will be hoping to use his goals and assists to lead his country to a cup victory in Wembley come July 13th. Despite Tottenham placing 7th in the league, he still managed 23 goals in 35 appearances for Spurs to win the EPL Golden Boot Award.

Robert Lewandowski

The current European top goalscorer in club competition, and arguably the deadliest striker in the world at the moment. Robert Lewandowski is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the top goalscorer chart list. The just-concluded club football season saw Lewandowski scoring an incredible 48 goals in 40 games this season for Bayern. Averaging 1.2 goals per game.

If the Polish striker and captain can replicate the year 2020 form of 47 goals in 44 matches for club and country, together with the just-concluded season form, and at the same time the team can reach at least semi-final, he is almost a guarantee to win the Golden Boot of Euro 2020, and there will be no surprise if he ultimately achieves the feat.

Neteller Betting Odds For Golden Boot

Player. Neteller Betting Odds

Robert Lewandowski 5/1

Harry Kane 5/1

Romelu Lukaku 7/1

Kylian Mbappe 9/1

Cristiano Ronaldo 10/1

Memphis Depay 14/1

Karim Benzema 16/1

Euro 2020 is only a few days away, and every team will be looking forward to lifting the trophy. However, there is also an individual award to fight for. The race for Golden Boot is one to contend for. There are strong contenders, and it may appear too early to predict the winner correctly. But checking the Neteller betting sites to follow these top strikers’ odds, betting tips, and latest stats will be vital to make predictions that would land you the cash prize.