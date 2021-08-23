ESPN College Football Broadcast Teams Announced For 2021 Season

The 2021 college football season is five days away. Ahead of the official start of the action, ESPN announced its broadcasting teams that will be calling the games from the booth for the next few months.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be the top team on the network, beginning with Georgia vs. Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte during week one. Rowe releases Maria Taylor, who left ESPN for NBC over the summer.

Throughout the year, Fowler, Herbstreit, and Rowe will call the top matchups on ABC’s Saturday Night Football.

Other pairings include Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, and Molly McGrath; Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George; Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Kelsey Riggs; Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill; and many more.

ESPN newcomer Robert Griffin III will join Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich, while Mike Golic Jr. will join Anish Shroff.

You can check out the full breakdown here.