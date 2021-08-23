Notre Dame Football: Freshmen Hilariously Struggle With Fight Song (VIDEO)

The Notre Dame football program decided to have some fun with incoming freshmen in a recent video shared on the team’s official Twitter account.

Notre Dame called on safety Litchfield Ajavon to quiz the newest members of the Fighting Irish on whether they were able to sing along with “Victory March,” the school’s fight song.

Predictably, most of the players hilariously failed.

Still have a couple of weeks to get it right ☘️@litch_ajavon | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/K9TbIqHOYh — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 22, 2021

Hey, there are always some growing times.

And it’s understandable that the players are more focused on the upcoming season than learning the fight song with the season-opener just over one week away.

The Fighting Irish kick off their 2021 campaign on Sunday, September 5 against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.