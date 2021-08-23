Penn State Football Won’t Require Proof Of COVID Vaccination At Games

The Penn State football program is looking forward to the 2021 campaign, and it will not be adding any restrictions to fans who want to come and watch the team play at Beaver Stadium in State College.

According to PennLive.com, the Nittany Lions will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans who plan to attend.

“The required vaccination is not in our plan at this point,” vice president of intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour told reporters. “Our plan is for [full] capacity. I remember last spring saying we want to get to a point where everyone who wants and can get a ticket can come in and that’s where we stand right now.

“We’re not going to require masking outdoors unless the CDC were to change its guidance. We certainly would monitor and review that. But if someone feels that that’s what they want to do from a health and safety standpoint, wear a mask, that certainly is encouraged.”

The news comes at a time when other colleges across the country are requiring vaccines. Oregon and Oregon State announced last week that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for any fan in attendance.

Whether Penn State eventually changes its tune remains to be seen.

The Nittany Lions open their 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.