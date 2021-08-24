The Utah football program showed off a brand new uniform for the Utes to rock during the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, the official Utah Football Twitter account shared a video to introduce the team’s USS Salt Lake City uniforms that will be worn on Saturday, November 20 against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The USS Salt Lake City was a heavy cruiser during World War 2 which fought in more combat engagements than any other ship in the World War 2 Pacific Fleet and was nicknamed “One Ship Fleet” — which is featured on the back neckline of the jersey.

The helmets are handpainted, depicting one of the ship’s battles.

The uniforms are dark grey with dazzle camo accents, just like the ship itself. Each uniform includes a battle star on the right shoulder. The reason is so that when every player is on the field there will be 11 total stars which signify the battle stars earned by the USS Salt Lake City.

Check them out:

We are proud to honor the USS Salt Lake City and her crew.

