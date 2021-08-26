5 Ohio State Football Players Partner With Chevy Dealership; Get New Cars

Five members of the Ohio State football team are getting new cars.

On Thursday, it was announced that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, junior defensive end Zach Harrison, senior wide receiver Chris Olave, and freshman running back Miyan Williams have all received free cars after partnering with local dealership Coughlin Chevrolet in Pataskala, Ohio.

Buckeyes insider Dan Hope shared the news.

The new world of college sports: Ohio State football players Haskell Garrett, Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Chris Olave and C.J. Stroud getting new cars this afternoon as part of a partnership with Coughlin Chevrolet in Pataskala. pic.twitter.com/orjKZXtzqt — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 26, 2021

Garrett, Harrison, and Olave are team captains for the upcoming season.

Ohio State is set to begin its 2021 campaign on the road against the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday, September 2. Kickoff at TCF Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.