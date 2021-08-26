5 Ohio State Football Players Partner With Chevy Dealership; Get New Cars

Five members of the Ohio State football team are getting new cars.

On Thursday, it was announced that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, junior defensive end Zach Harrison, senior wide receiver Chris Olave, and freshman running back Miyan Williams have all received free cars after partnering with local dealership Coughlin Chevrolet in Pataskala, Ohio.

Buckeyes insider Dan Hope shared the news.

Garrett, Harrison, and Olave are team captains for the upcoming season.

Ohio State is set to begin its 2021 campaign on the road against the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday, September 2. Kickoff at TCF Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

