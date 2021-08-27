NC State Football: No Road Game Travel For Unvaccinated Players

The NC State football program will be limiting its traveling party.

According to reports, the Wolfpack will limit their travel to vaccinated coaches, players, and staff members, unless they have an exception from the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity. That means unvaccinated players will not travel with the team for road games.

“At the discretion of the athletic department, will be limited in ability to travel with the team,” an NC State spokesperson told Pack Pride.

“How it is currently being applied for Fall sports is that we are limiting travel to those who are vaccinated or those who have an exception from OIED.”

The report states over 90 percent of the Wolfpack roster is fully vaccinated ahead of the season. NC State head coach Dave Doeren previously discussed getting his players vaccinated this summer.

“We’ve talked one-on-one with several of the players,” Doeren said. “My job is to help these young men grow, help these guys compete, put them in the best places they can be and keep them as safe as I can keep them…Where we’re at numbers wise, we’re going to be in a good place. I don’t know where our exact percentage is today, but I feel comfortable with where we’re headed.

“Guys have to make decisions for themselves. I just want to know why they’re making those decisions, and I can help them get the info to make the right ones for them and protect us, protect our team, but ultimately make them feel good about the decisions they’ve made.”

NC State will officially kick off its 2021 campaign on Thursday, September 2 against South Florida at home. The team’s first road trip will come the following week when they head to Starkville for a clash with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.