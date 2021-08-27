ESPN aired a Heisman Trophy preview ahead of the 2021 college football season, and the predictions came flying in.

For the Thursday night special, new ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, shared his thoughts on who could land the most prestigious award in the sport.

Griffin joined two other members of the Heisman fraternity, Andre Ware and Desmond Howard, to give their predictions and it was Griffin’s who generated the most buzz on social media. Rather than going with one of the favorites like Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, or JT Daniels of Georgia, Griffin predicted the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy will be Ole Miss quarterback Marr Coral.

“I’m going with the most fun to watch gunslinger in all of college football: Matt Corral,” Griffin said. “I think he’s going to fix his turnover issues and he’s going to go out and lead Ole Miss to being a serious contender in the College Football Playoff.”

New college football analyst for ESPN, @RGIII, has picked Ole Miss QB Matt Corral to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He also noted Ole Miss is a team to watch for the College Football Playoff. @OleMissFB | @corral_matt pic.twitter.com/SWXhrePdV0 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) August 27, 2021

Last year, Coral threw for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

We will find out over the next couple of months whether Griffin’s outside-of-the-box prediction pays off.