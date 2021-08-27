The Western Kentucky football program has unveiled its special uniforms for the season-opener.

This week, the Hilltoppers took to social media to show off their new look. When WKU takes the field against Tennessee-Martin at Houchens Industries – L. T. Smith Stadium, the team will be decked out in a new White Out uniform.

Check them out:

It’s been 🔥🔥🔥 outside but it’s ❄️❄️❄️ in here #GoTops pic.twitter.com/GaukG8KNVA — the equipment room (@WKUEquipment) August 25, 2021

There’s always been something special about the classic all-white look, and Western Kentucky followed suit with another clean look. We’ll have to see how they translate to the screen.

Kickoff between the Hilltoppers and Skyhawks on Thursday, September 2, is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.