College Football TV Schedule 2021: Week One AP Top 25 Games

The 2021 college football season is officially underway and our first full weekend of action will take place in a matter of days.

Week One will kick off on Thursday, September 2 and run through Sunday, September 5. There will be teams in the AP Top 25 taking the field each and every day, with a number of high-profile matchups including two ranked teams.

The marquee game of Week One, however, is a top five clash between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

When will the top teams in the country be taking the field?

A full look at the Week 1 college football schedule for the AP Top 25 teams can be seen below (top 25 matchups in bold).

Week 1 AP Top 25 College Football Schedule

Thursday, September 2

The Citadel vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina, ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET

Weber State vs. No. 24 Utah, Pac 12 Network, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota, FOX, 8:00 p.m. ET

Southern Utah vs. No. 25 Arizona State, Pac 12 Network, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 3

No. 10 North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 4

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane, ABC, 12:00 p.m. ET

No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, FOX, 12:00 p.m. ET

Fresno State vs. No. 11 Oregon, Pac 12 Network, 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami, ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami (OH) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati, ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa vs. No. 7 Iowa State, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Louisiana vs. No. 21 Texas, FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET

San Jose State vs. No. 15 USC, Pac 12 Network, 5:00 p.m. ET

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson, ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic vs. No. 13 Florida, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. ET

Kent State vs. No. 6 Texas A&M, ESPNU, 8:00 p.m. ET

Montana vs. No. 20 Washington, Pac 12 Network, 8:00 p.m. ET

No. 16 LSU vs. UCLA, FOX, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 5

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Florida State, ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET