SMU Football Unveils New ‘Dallas’ Alternate Uniforms (PHOTOS)

The SMU football program unveiled a brand new alternate uniform over the weekend. The alternate uni, dubbed the “Dallas” uniform, will be worn twice during the 2021 season.

The uniforms will be worn on September 11 against North Texas, and on September 25 against TCU. There also appears to be a white “Dallas” alternate which the team will break out against the Houston Cougars on October 30.

SMU’s alternate look features the Mustangs’ traditional color scheme, but replaces the SMU across the chest with “Dallas” in script.

🚨Giveaway Alert 🚨 Purchase a 🎟 to Club Takeaway🎉 for the ACU game and be entered to win this customized Jersey! Multiple purchases = multiple entries❗️ Buy tickets today below ⬇️ Link: https://t.co/qJSaYOVBUa#PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/EH7EPy9f6w — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) August 16, 2021

The Mustang logo on the helmet also features a “D”, with “Welcome to Dallas” inscribed inside of the collar.

Check them out:

SMU will wear the new blue alternate “Dallas” uniforms twice this season (and the choice appears to be strategic): at home against UNT on Sept. 11 and on the road at TCU on Sept. 25. 📸 @SMU_Football pic.twitter.com/HujFgHROyi — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 29, 2021

SMU will officially kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 against Abilene Christian at home. Kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.