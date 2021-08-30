SMU Football Unveils New ‘Dallas’ Alternate Uniforms (PHOTOS)

|

The SMU football program unveiled a brand new alternate uniform over the weekend. The alternate uni, dubbed the “Dallas” uniform, will be worn twice during the 2021 season.

The uniforms will be worn on September 11 against North Texas, and on September 25 against TCU. There also appears to be a white “Dallas” alternate which the team will break out against the Houston Cougars on October 30.

SMU’s alternate look features the Mustangs’ traditional color scheme, but replaces the SMU across the chest with “Dallas” in script.

The Mustang logo on the helmet also features a “D”, with “Welcome to Dallas” inscribed inside of the collar.

Check them out:

SMU will officially kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 against Abilene Christian at home. Kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

FAU Football To Honor Howard Schnellenberger With Decals, Patches This Season
FAU Football To Honor Howard Schnellenberger With Decals, Patches This Season
Read More:
FootballCollege Football,SMU football,SMU MUstangs,Uniforms