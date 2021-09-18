Oregon Football Uniforms 2021: Ducks Unveil Week 3 Combination

The Oregon football program has always been a leading innovator in college uniforms and they set the standard for what it’s like to bring a fresh new look to the field each and every week. After an incredible Week 2 win over Ohio State, the Ducks return to action against Stony Brook in Week 3.

This week, the Ducks announced that they will be rocking with the all-yellow look.

Oregon is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The yellow jerseys and yellow pants are accented with black Nike, Oregon, and Pac-12 branding, with the oversized numbers also featuring a flat block look to make them stand out.

Here is a look at the uniform combination:

Kickoff between the No. 4 Ducks and Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.