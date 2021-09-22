Arizona State Football To Wear ‘Valley Heat Reverse Retro’ Uniforms (PHOTOS)

The Arizona State football program will be wearing some special uniforms for this weekend’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

For this weekend’s Pac-12 clash, the Sun Devils will be breaking out their “Valley Heat Reverse Retro” look. The uniform features a gold jersey with maroon lettering, maroon pants, and a gold helmet with Sparky on the side.

The shoulders of the jersey stand out with a maroon and silver striping to resemble the state flag.

Check out the reverse retro look:

Going gold. 🔱 We'll be rocking Valley Heat Reverse Retro against Colorado.#teamadidas x #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/dtyx73KU52 — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 31, 2021

Arizona State and Colorado will take the field on Saturday, September 25, on ESPNU. Kickoff at Sun Devil Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.