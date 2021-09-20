ESPN College GameDay Location Announced For Week 4, 2021

ESPN College GameDay has announced its location for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season and a top 20 game will be taking center stage.

This week, the College GameDay crew will be setting up shop near Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois for an epic clash between the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers.

It marks the first time this season that either school has been featured on the ESPN college football pregame show.

CHICAGO … you already know this is gonna be good 😏 Week 4 ➡️ @NDFootball vs. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/pDi0negsiv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2021

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and Badgers on Saturday, September 25 is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

It marks the 33rd time that Notre Dame has been featured on College GameDay, posting a 14-18 record in those appearances. Wisconsin has made 20 appearances on College GameDay, meanwhile, hosting 8 times.

Last week, College GameDay was in State College, Pennsylvania to watch the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions take down the No. 22 Auburn Tigers, with former Penn State star and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley serving as the special guest picker.