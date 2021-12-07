Mario Cristobal was officially introduced as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old met with the media for his introductory press conference and fielded a number of questions, but when that was over he took to social media to deliver a message to his former team’s fanbase.

Cristobal took to social media to deliver a message to the Oregon football faithful thanking them for their support during his time in Eugene.

“FOREVER GRATEFUL !!! Thank you for the impact you made on our lives and for allowing us to serve! Honored. Blessed,” Cristobal said on Twitter. “Thank you Phil & Penny. Thank you Rob. Thank you AUTZEN STADIUM. Thank you PLAYERS & Coaches!!! FOREVER GRATEFUL!!!”

During his time leading Oregon, Cristobal led the Ducks to two Pac-12 championships and three consecutive appearances in the conference championship game. Just a season ago, Cristobal led Oregon to a win in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Who replaces Cristobal in Eugene remains to be seen, but for now, everyone has to focus on moving forward.