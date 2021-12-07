Michigan Football Auctioning Oxford Tribute Patches To Aid Shooting Victims

The Michigan football program is auctioning off the special tribute patches worn in the Big Ten Championship Game that honored the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

The patches are on sale for $5 each with “100% of the proceeds from the purchase of this patch will go to the Oxford Strong Account Set-up Through Genisys Credit Union which will benefit the families of those impacted by the events on November 30, 2021.”

Michigan wore the patch to “honor all victims, survivors, and community members,” which took the lives of four students: Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling. Seven others were injured in the attack.

The patch included a blue heart for each student who lost their lives, along with the letters “TM” and number “42” to honor football player Tate Myre, who lost his life when he attempted to disarm the gunman.

Myre’s family and coaches served as honorary captains for the coin toss in the Big Ten Championship Game last weekend — a game which the Wolverines put up 42 points in: 42 for 42.

Michigan will return to the field in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Georgia Bulldogs.

If you want to support the victims and purchase one of the patches, you can buy one here.