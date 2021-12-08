Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar Wins William V. Campbell Trophy

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar has added a new piece of hardware to his trophy case after being named the 32nd recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night.

The William V. Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. Along with the trophy, Kolar was awarded a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Kolar is a two-time All-American and Mackey Award finalist with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“The first Iowa State player to be named an All-American and an Academic All-American, Charlie Kolar embodies what the Campbell Trophy® represents,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “He has led one of the most successful eras in Cyclone history while graduating with a near-perfect GPA. Charlie stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”

Kolar graduated summa cum laude in December 2020 with a 3.99 GPA in mechanical engineering while ranking in the highest two percent of engineering students at the university. He is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in finance.