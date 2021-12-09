ESPN College Football Awards 2021: Complete List Of Finalists

ESPN is set to broadcast its 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday night. Awards will be presented during a two-hour special on the Worldwide Leader that is being hosted virtually from the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Some of the hardware being handed out throughout the night include the Maxwell, Doak Walker, Davey O’Brien, Biletnikoff, Ray Guy, and Lou Groza awards.

A full look at the finalists for The Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below.

2021 ESPN College Football Awards Finalists

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year		 Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker		 Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year		 Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back		 Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back		 Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
