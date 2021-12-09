ESPN College Football Awards 2021: Complete List Of Finalists

ESPN is set to broadcast its 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday night. Awards will be presented during a two-hour special on the Worldwide Leader that is being hosted virtually from the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Some of the hardware being handed out throughout the night include the Maxwell, Doak Walker, Davey O’Brien, Biletnikoff, Ray Guy, and Lou Groza awards.

Will your favorite player be honored?

A full look at the finalists for The Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below.

2021 ESPN College Football Awards Finalists

Chuck Bednarik Award

College Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Receiver Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

David Bell, Purdue

Jameson Williams, Alabama Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Jake Moody, Michigan

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State Ray Guy Award

College Punter of the Year Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Jordan Stout, Penn State Maxwell Award

College Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Bryce Young, Alabama Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Nation’s Best Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Bryce Young, Alabama Outland Trophy

Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman Jordan Davis, Georgia

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Nation’s Best Defensive Back Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Jalen Pitre, Baylor Doak Walker Award

Nation’s Premier Running Back Tyler Badie, Missouri

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State