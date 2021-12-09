USC Star Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Drake London is going pro.

This week, the USC star wide receiver announced he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft after a stellar junior campaign in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a true blessing to compete as a Trojan over the past three seasons,” London wrote in a letter on social media. “You welcomed me with open arms and I will forever be grateful for the love you’ve shown me. I will never forget our time together and all the people I’ve forged lifelong bonds with. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day. I would not be in the position I am today without you all.”

To the best University in the world, Thank you for everything! Fight on forever! One-Five… ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/UgxJO3xsUF — Dråkë (@DrakeLondon_) December 9, 2021

“To my family — thank you for being there every step of the way. Your support has fueled me and I’m thankful I have the best support system in the world. I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter in my life. I’m extremely excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

London finishes his Trojans career with 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 pass catcher is widely regarded as one of the top receivers in the 2022 draft class, so it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.