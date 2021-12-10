Duke Football: Jason Garrett ‘Frontrunner’ For Blue Devils Job

The Duke football program is reportedly narrowing down its head coaching search, with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as the “frontrunner” for the Blue Devils job, according to Suzy Kolber.

Duke is searching for a replacement for David Cutcliffe, who parted ways with the program at the end of the 2021 season.

Kolber says Garrett would be a “great fit” in Durham.

“Hearing Jason Garrett is frontrunner for Duke HC job. Having witnessed Jason behind the scenes speaking to/teaching young men-incredibly powerful and truly inspirational! A great fit! Hope this happens! #Duke” Kolber wrote on Twitter.

Garrett served as head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to 2019 while spending the last season and a half as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.