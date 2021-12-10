ESPN College Football Awards Results 2021: Complete List Of Winners

The 2021 ESPN College Football Awards took place on Thursday, December 9, with the top players in college football picking up honors throughout the night.
Alabama’s Bryce Young was a big winner on the night, picking up two awards including the Maxwell Award as college football’s player of the year. You can expect Young to add to his trophy case on Saturday night when the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is announced.
The full list of winners for each award at the 31st annual Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below. (winners in bold)
ESPN College Football Awards Winners
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Jordan Davis, Georgia
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Jake Moody, Michigan
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Matt Araiza, San Diego State
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Bryce Young, Alabama
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Bryce Young, Alabama
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Jordan Davis, Georgia
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Lou Holtz
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Trey McBride, Colorado State
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service
|Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Josh Gattis, Michigan
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Grant Morgan, Arkansas