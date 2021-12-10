ESPN College Football Awards Results 2021: Complete List Of Winners

The 2021 ESPN College Football Awards took place on Thursday, December 9, with the top players in college football picking up honors throughout the night.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was a big winner on the night, picking up two awards including the Maxwell Award as college football’s player of the year. You can expect Young to add to his trophy case on Saturday night when the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is announced.

Did your favorite fighter take home an honor?

The full list of winners for each award at the 31st annual Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below. (winners in bold)

ESPN College Football Awards Winners

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year		 Jordan Davis, Georgia
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker		 Jake Moody, Michigan
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year		 Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year		 Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback		 Bryce Young, Alabama
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Jordan Davis, Georgia
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back		 Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back		 Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Lou Holtz
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Trey McBride, Colorado State
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service		 Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Josh Gattis, Michigan
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Grant Morgan, Arkansas
