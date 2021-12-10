ESPN College Football Awards Results 2021: Complete List Of Winners

The 2021 ESPN College Football Awards took place on Thursday, December 9, with the top players in college football picking up honors throughout the night.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was a big winner on the night, picking up two awards including the Maxwell Award as college football’s player of the year. You can expect Young to add to his trophy case on Saturday night when the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is announced.

The full list of winners for each award at the 31st annual Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below. (winners in bold)

ESPN College Football Awards Winners

Bryce Young wins the Maxwell Award as college football’s player of the year 👑 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/LmX9FxrYRa — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 10, 2021

Chuck Bednarik Award

College Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Davis, Georgia Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Receiver Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker Jake Moody, Michigan Ray Guy Award

College Punter of the Year Matt Araiza, San Diego State Maxwell Award

College Player of the Year Bryce Young, Alabama Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Nation’s Best Quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama Outland Trophy

Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman Jordan Davis, Georgia Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Nation’s Best Defensive Back Coby Bryant, Cincinnati Doak Walker Award

Nation’s Premier Running Back Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Luke Fickell, Cincinnati NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Lou Holtz Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh William V. Campbell Trophy

Scholar-Athlete Charlie Kolar, Iowa State The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia John Mackey Award

Outstanding Tight End Trey McBride, Colorado State Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service Isaiah Sanders, Stanford Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year Josh Gattis, Michigan Burlsworth Trophy

College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on Grant Morgan, Arkansas