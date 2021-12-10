Virginia Football Names Clemson’s Tony Elliott As Next Coach

The Virginia football program stayed in the ACC to find its next head coach.

On Friday, it was announced that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be leaving the Tigers to take over as head coach of the Cavaliers.

Elliott replaces Bronco Mendenhall, who made the surprising announcement on December 2 that he will be stepping down as head coach following Virginia’s appearance in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against SMU on December 29.

Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams announced the news.

“Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education,” Williams said in a statement.

“Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships.”

Elliott is set to be officially introduced at a press conference next week. Financial details of Elliott’s deal at Virginia have not been released.