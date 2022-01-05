Top 15 All-Time NFL Scouting Combine Performances

The NFL Scouting Combine is a place where many athletes go in order to prove their worth to NFL scouts, coaches and General Managers with the hopes of being selected in the upcoming draft.

Some players falter in the spotlight while others take the world by storm with their performance.

From incredible displays of speed and agility to hops that one can’t even imagine, there have been many great performers at the combine.

That being said, what performances are the best of all-time? Let’s take a look.