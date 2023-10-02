Biggest Matches in NCAAF History: Quick review of the most historic games in USA College Football

College football is more than just a sport—it’s a culture, a tradition, and a way of life for many. While the NFL boasts of its Super Bowls and monumental moments, the National Collegiate Athletic Association Football (NCAAF) is no stranger to epic showdowns, nail-biting finishes, and legendary match-ups. In this article, we travel back in time to relive some of the most historic clashes in US college football history.

1. Notre Dame vs. Miami (1988): “Catholics vs. Convicts”

In college football rivalries, few games have caught national attention, like the 1988 clash between Notre Dame and Miami. Famously dubbed “Catholics vs. Convicts”, this match was surrounded by social, political, and athletic tensions. Notre Dame triumphed 31-30, maintaining its unbeaten streak and moving on to capture the national title that year.

2. Texas vs. USC (2006): A Rose Bowl Classic

The 2006 Rose Bowl saw the Texas Longhorns face off against the USC Trojans in what many consider the pinnacle of college football games. With the National Championship on the line, the Longhorns, led by Vince Young, managed to topple the seemingly invincible Trojans in a thriller, winning 41-38.

3. Auburn vs. Alabama (2013): The “Kick Six”

The Iron Bowl, where Auburn clashes with Alabama, epitomizes intense sporting rivalries. The 2013 face-off, though, has an ending etched in memory. With the game tied and merely a tick left on the clock, Alabama went for a long-shot field goal. To their dismay, it didn’t have the legs. Auburn’s Chris Davis seized the moment, grabbing the ball in the end zone and sprinting a staggering 109 yards for the decisive touchdown. Forever christened as “The Kick Six”, this moment is timeless in college football’s rich history.

4. Harvard vs. Yale (1968): “The Game” That Ended in a Tie

Harvard and Yale’s rivalry dates back to the 19th century, making it one of the oldest in college football. Their 1968 meeting was particularly iconic. Leading 29-13 with just 42 seconds left, Yale seemed certain of victory. However, in a stunning twist, Harvard scored 16 points in the dying moments, ending the game in a 29-29 tie. Despite the college football odds favoring Yale, the next day’s Harvard Crimson newspaper headline famously read: “Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29.”

5. Penn State vs. Miami (1987): David vs. Goliath

The 1987 Fiesta Bowl saw the undefeated Miami Hurricanes, considered by many as the best college team of their era, take on Penn State. Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were the underdogs but managed to pull off an unexpected 14-10 victory, highlighting that anything is truly possible in college football.

6. Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (1971): “The Game of the Century”

In 1971, two unbeaten giants, Nebraska and Oklahoma, met in what was dubbed “The Game of the Century”. In a high-scoring affair filled with drama, Nebraska edged out Oklahoma 35-31. The match set the tone for the future of college football, emphasizing offense, skill, and unmatched passion.

7. Michigan vs. Ohio State (2006): A Duel for the Ages

The Wolverines and Buckeyes have one of the most storied rivalries in college football. In 2006, both teams entered their matchup undefeated, making their annual clash even more significant. In a contest that swung back and forth, Ohio State emerged victors with a narrow 42-39 win, cementing its place in college football’s annals.

8. Boston College vs. Miami (1984): The “Hail Flutie”

The climax of the 1984 match between Boston College and Miami is etched in history, thanks to Doug Flutie. With time expiring and Boston College trailing, Flutie hurled a 63-yard touchdown pass—now known as the “Hail Flutie”—to Gerard Phelan, granting Boston College a dramatic 47-45 victory.

9. Florida State vs. Auburn (2014): BCS National Championship Showdown

The 2014 BCS National Championship pitted the top-ranked Florida State Seminoles against the Auburn Tigers. Florida State, led by the soon-to-be Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, was looking to cap off an undefeated season. Auburn, on the other hand, was looking to continue its Cinderella story after a miraculous season, including the aforementioned “Kick Six” against Alabama. With under 2 minutes left in the game, Auburn led by four. But Winston orchestrated an 80-yard drive, culminating in a 2-yard touchdown pass with just 13 seconds left on the clock. Florida State claimed the championship title with a 34-31 victory, marking their return to college football supremacy after over a decade.

Conclusion

The fabric of college football is woven with tales of heroics, heartbreak, and the sheer unpredictability of sport. While the games mentioned above are among the most iconic, countless other matchups have captured the hearts and minds of fans nationwide. Each season adds a new chapter to the rich tapestry of NCAAF history, and one can’t help but wonder what legendary contests still lie ahead.