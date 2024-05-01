Shedeur Sanders’ Reaction to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Press Controversy Raises Concerns

Shedeur Sanders is a football player who might be picked first in the NFL Draft in 2025. He should be careful about what he says on Twitter because the NFL pays close attention.

Shedeur Sanders, tipped to be a top NFL prospect, recently stumbled. He tweeted a sharp comment about a former teammate, raising eyebrows. The NFL’s watchful eyes never rest, and Sanders’ online words could echo louder than he anticipates.

On a Tuesday that will be remembered, Sanders reacted to an article. The piece, from The Athletic, discussed unhappy Colorado transfers and their treatment under head coach Deion Sanders. Shedeur’s response? Less than gracious.

Xavier Smith, a safety, felt pushed out of the program. His experience was highlighted in a tweet promoting the article. Shedeur’s reply was dismissive and cold.

Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best. https://t.co/qwK48Ys0Et — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 30, 2024

The tweet in question? It was blunt, to say the least. Sanders expressed forgetfulness and indifference about his former teammate’s presence and performance.

An hour later, Sanders joined a Twitter Spaces discussion. Alongside Kahlil Benson and Justin Mayers, he criticized Smith’s college performance and his step down from Power 5. They accused Smith of seeking attention and discredited the article’s author, Max Olson, for his Nebraska ties. They confessed: they hadn’t even read the article they were bashing.

Smith’s side of the story was simple. He was a scholarship athlete at Colorado, his life upended by a coach’s harsh methods. He didn’t resent being cut; he wished for more compassion. Sanders, it seems, never faced such a trial.

Caleb Williams, the first pick in the 2024 Draft, faced scrutiny for trivial things. Yet, no former teammate spoke ill of him. Sanders should note: criticism can intensify, and his recent comments won’t help.

Sanders’ actions didn’t cast him in the best light. A dash of empathy and common sense would serve him well.

The last thing Sanders needed was to tarnish his image with thoughtless tweets. A little understanding goes a long way.