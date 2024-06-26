Paul Finebaum Warns Ryan Day: Beat Michigan or Else

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is feeling the heat. Fans are eager to see how the team will perform.

Day’s been at the helm for six years now, following in the footsteps of OSU legend Urban Meyer. He’s had a solid run but hasn’t clinched a Big Ten title since 2020 or beaten Michigan since 2019. That’s a tough pill to swallow for Buckeye fans used to Meyer’s dominance.

Paul Finebaum weighed in on Ryan Day’s future at Ohio State. He suggested that Day needs to prove his mettle by making the Buckeyes serious contenders in the Big Ten, starting with a win against Michigan.

The recent firing of Jimbo Fisher shows that new AD Ross Bjork isn’t afraid to make bold moves if expectations aren’t met. This puts even more pressure on Day to deliver results.

Interestingly, there’s speculation that Ryan Day could replace Billy Napier at Florida. Napier’s had two rough seasons, and if he doesn’t turn things around, Gators management might look for someone new.

However, Finebaum doesn’t think Day would be a good fit for the SEC. He believes Day’s coaching style is better suited for the Midwest. “Ryan Day needs to elevate his team this fall,” Finebaum noted, emphasizing the high stakes.

As the Buckeyes prepare for another season, all eyes will be on Ryan Day. Can he meet the sky-high expectations of Buckeye nation?