Arch Manning’s Biggest Leap in Year Two at Texas

Arch Manning has to wait another year to be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. This year, it’s all about Quinn Ewers in Austin.

Texas is one of four teams that could win the expanded College Football Playoff. Despite this, Manning isn’t under much pressure right now. He just needs to focus on improving his game.

At the Manning Passing Academy last month, Arch talked about what he’s working on. His main goal? Playing more within the offense. “Not trying to make too many plays on our own,” he shared. “Just let the offense come to me, get it in the playmaker’s hands and just trying to get better each day.”

Last year, Manning played in two games: Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title bout. This year, he’s aiming for more playing time by sticking to Steve Sarkisian’s system.

Here’s a video of Manning speaking with the media during last month’s academy.

Manning’s approach makes sense. Playing within the offense is crucial at Texas.

There are three types of head coaches in college football: offensive minds, defensive minds, and CEO types. Offensive coaches love their X’s and O’s, defensive ones hate turnovers, and CEOs focus on leadership.

Sarkisian is a former quarterback and offensive coordinator. Naturally, he wants his quarterbacks, including Manning, to follow his system. Although Sarkisian is leaning more into a CEO role now, he still needs confident quarterbacks.

Manning will be holding a clipboard again this year as Ewers’ backup. But Ewers’ health is a concern. Had he stayed healthy previously, he might’ve been a first-round pick by now.

As long as Manning keeps working hard, he’ll be ready when his moment comes.